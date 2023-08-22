Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 4,230 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $99.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

