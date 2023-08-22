Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

