Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 9,172 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 369,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 120,134 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 97.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 70,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

