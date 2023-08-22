Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.92. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.55 and a twelve month high of $274.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

