Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 56,076 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56,076 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $210.06 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.