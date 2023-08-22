Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 625 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,677 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,925,000 after buying an additional 80,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $160,720,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

