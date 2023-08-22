Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 975 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. True Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,254,915 shares of company stock valued at $296,541,058 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

