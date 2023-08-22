Barclays Cuts Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $10.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s previous close.

MPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

