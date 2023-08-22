Barclays Raises DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $15.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.91.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DLocal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,463 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its stake in DLocal by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 442,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

