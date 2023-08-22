Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) will announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

