Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) will announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
NYSE BBWI opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.