Berenberg Bank Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADYEY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,628.00.

Adyen Stock Down 9.3 %

Adyen Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Adyen has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

