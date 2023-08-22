Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,925,000 after buying an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,306,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after buying an additional 603,337 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $130.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

