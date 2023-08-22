Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,243 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.