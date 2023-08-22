Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.07.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

