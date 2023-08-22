Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 58.75% and a negative net margin of 82.67%.

Better Choice Price Performance

Shares of Better Choice stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Better Choice by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,019 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

