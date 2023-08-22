Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day moving average of $284.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.59.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

