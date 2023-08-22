Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $507.20 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $507.20 billion and approximately $11.68 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $26,057.08 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.14 or 0.00714358 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00116922 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016747 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000334 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,464,781 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
