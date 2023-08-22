BITICA COIN (BDCC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $345.12

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 74.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $369,985.32 and approximately $345.12 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 66.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,089.92 or 1.00002989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002512 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04564518 USD and is down -44.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,098.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

