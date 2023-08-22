BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-3.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

