BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.