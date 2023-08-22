Blockchain Technologies ETF (OTCMKTS:BKKCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Blockchain Technologies ETF (OTCMKTS:BKKCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Blockchain Technologies ETF Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BKKCF opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Blockchain Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.
Blockchain Technologies ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blockchain Technologies ETF
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks You’ll Love to Own, But Hate To Encounter
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The 3 Most Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch This Quarter
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Why These 3 Large Caps Are Bucking the August Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.