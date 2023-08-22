Blockchain Technologies ETF (OTCMKTS:BKKCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Blockchain Technologies ETF (OTCMKTS:BKKCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKKCF opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Blockchain Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Company Profile

fat projects acquisition corporation, registered in cayman islands, is launching a $100m special purpose acquisition company (spac) to acquire, merge or do a business combination with a technology-led business that can solve diverse challenges in south east asia in the areas of supply chain, finance, sustainability/esg, e-commerce and big data and/or take advantage of the monetization opportunities stemming from a rapidly growing middle class and their evolving consumption needs.

