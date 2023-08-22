Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8135 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Bosideng International Price Performance

BSDGY opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Bosideng International has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

