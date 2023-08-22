Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8135 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Bosideng International Price Performance
BSDGY opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Bosideng International has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.
About Bosideng International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bosideng International
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks You’ll Love to Own, But Hate To Encounter
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The 3 Most Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch This Quarter
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why These 3 Large Caps Are Bucking the August Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.