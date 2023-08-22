Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Target Price at $60.83

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.83.
ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of ALLETE
ALLETE Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ALE stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALLETE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 79.47%.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.
