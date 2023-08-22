Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price at $701.25

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $701.25.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.78) to GBX 550 ($7.02) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($11.99) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 725 ($9.25) to GBX 485 ($6.19) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

ASOMY stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. ASOS has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

