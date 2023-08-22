Brokerages Set Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) PT at $49.00

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

