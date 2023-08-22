Brokerages Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target at $6.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

CSSE opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,756.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 33.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

