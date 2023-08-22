Brokerages Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target at $5.77

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 291,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 252,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.29 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

