Brokerages Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target at $5.77

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Oncternal Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.29 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oncternal Therapeutics
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.