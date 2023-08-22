Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Target Price at $31.50

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,462,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 889,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.25. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.0749 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

