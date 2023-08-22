Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 guidance at $0.35-0.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.50-6.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Burlington Stores stock opened at $170.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
