Burney Co. Acquires Shares of 5,558 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 27,681.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,325,000 after buying an additional 992,091 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after acquiring an additional 824,209 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Textron by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 397,556 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.84%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

