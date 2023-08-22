Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,815 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $11,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MarineMax by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 274,328 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in MarineMax by 73.7% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 360,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 152,948 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,059,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after buying an additional 129,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HZO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James cut MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

MarineMax Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $721.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.50. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.