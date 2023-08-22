Burney Co. Has $519,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $488.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The company has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.42 and its 200 day moving average is $444.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.33.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

