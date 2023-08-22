Burney Co. Purchases 175 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.0% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 34.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 61.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average is $113.26.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.