Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,921,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after buying an additional 322,769 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

MTB stock opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.41. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $192.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

