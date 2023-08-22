Burney Co. Sells 230 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Burney Co. decreased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $19,382,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 343,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,293. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

