Burney Co. Sells 496 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $221.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

