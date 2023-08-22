Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Cabot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Cabot has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cabot by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

