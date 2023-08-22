Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

