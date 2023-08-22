Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

