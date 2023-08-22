Canadian Natural Resources Limited to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.35.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$83.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.95. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$61.23 and a 52-week high of C$84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.78, for a total transaction of C$363,895.00. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.78, for a total value of C$363,895.00. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,174 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

