Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$65.27 on Monday. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$43.23 and a one year high of C$78.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 44.18% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

