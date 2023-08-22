Capital One Financial Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.69 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.05 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $553,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.