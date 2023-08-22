CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.
CDW has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CDW has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDW to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
CDW Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:CDW opened at $201.42 on Tuesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.39.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
