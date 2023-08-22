CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in CDW by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CDW by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CDW by 10.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $201.42 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

