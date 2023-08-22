Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,002 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

