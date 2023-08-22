Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Lessened by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $420.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $457.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.