Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $164.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average is $152.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after purchasing an additional 959,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

