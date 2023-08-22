China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of China Overseas Property stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
