China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of China Overseas Property stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

