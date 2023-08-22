Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ciena worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,541 shares of company stock worth $1,375,010. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

