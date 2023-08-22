Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIEN. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Ciena Trading Down 0.2 %

CIEN stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,010. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

